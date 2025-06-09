Maathar Sangam rolls out leadership training

Executing leadership roles and responsibilities within small clubs or community groups continues to be a challenge for the Then India Maathar Sangam’s 20 branches across the country.

This concern was raised by executives of Maathar Sangam Fiji, who say ongoing miscommunication and gaps in understanding particularly around record-keeping and service delivery continue to affect the organization and its members.

However, National President for Maathar Sangam, Anjili Ratnam said leadership training was expected to help address these shortcomings through available funding.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are training our club-level executives, treasurers the roles. They just come up and the roles and responsibilities they are not aware of. So the president should be knowing what her role is. The treasurer sometimes the treasurer says, ‘I won’t give you the money.’ That’s not the way we operate. She is in charge of the documentation, that’s how.”

Treasurer Subashni Lakshmi statesthe key issue lies in how well leaders understand and execute their responsibilities, adding that strengthening transparency and accountability in record-keeping is essential for smoother operations across the organisation.

“How to keep proper records so that there are no issues. We had written a proposal to the Women’s Fund, and they funded it. So we will be running these workshops.”

Meanwhile, with training underway and more sessions scheduled, Maathar Sangam leaders say clearer roles and stronger accountability are vital to restoring trust and improving governance across all club levels.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.