Luxon lauds Fiji’s anti-drug achievements

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during his visit to the Fiji Police Detector Dog Unit today [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the Fiji Police Detector Dog Unit today, emphasizing New Zealand’s commitment to assisting Fiji and the region in combating narcotics.

Luxon highlighted the importance of investing in detector dogs as a critical tool in the fight against drug trafficking.

He reiterated New Zealand’s support and the significance of regional cooperation in addressing this challenge.

“The investment here with the Detective Dogs makes really good sense, and the more that we can do as part of our tool set that we can deploy, pushing back on narcotics, is actually very important. So again, I just want to say congratulations on what you’ve built and what you’ve achieved here. It’s absolutely fantastic.”



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

The Prime Minister praised the Unit for its achievements and success stories, urging continued investment in detector dogs to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking.

Luxon’s visit highlights the strong bilateral relations between New Zealand and Fiji and the shared commitment to enhancing regional security and combating narcotics.