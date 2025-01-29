LTA steps up efforts to reduce accidents

Plans are in place to deploy portable speed cameras nationwide to combat speeding and reduce road accidents.

According to the Fiji Police Force, 13 serious road accidents have occurred in the first two weeks of this year, with 11 linked to speeding and driver fatigue.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says Driver Development Centre training has been introduced to improve behaviour and attitudes.

Article continues after advertisement

In response to concerns over drink-driving and careless driving, especially during the festive season, the LTA is partnering with the Fiji Police Force, Turaga ni Koro, and community leaders to tackle drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Rokosawa adds that the LTA is boosting media campaigns and outreach activities to raise road safety awareness, while also collaborating with local businesses and stakeholders on awareness programs.