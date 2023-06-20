LTA committed to transport safety

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is working closely with relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the bus fire at Olosara, Sigatoka last week.

LTA Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani says the authority is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers and operators in the transportation sector.

Kuridrani says the bus fire is deeply concerning and LTA is working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says public transport safety is of utmost importance to LTA.

He adds in light of this recent incident, LTA will be implementing several immediate actions such as enhanced inspections, training and awareness programs, regular maintenance and public awareness campaigns.