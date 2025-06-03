Lomaiviti Princess II capsizes

Source: Paddy Ryan / Facebook

The Maritime Safety Authority has confirmed that they are aware of the incident involving the partially capsized Lomaiviti Princess II at Suva Harbour.

However, they stated that they will not be providing further comment at this stage, as the matter needs to be discussed with the line Minister.

The incident is believed to have occurred this morning, with videos and photos circulating on social media.

Questions have also been sent to Fiji Ports Corporation Limited for further clarification.

