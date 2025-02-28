Lighthouse to undergo major refurbishment

The Beqa Island, Nawamati Point Lighthouse, a vital navigational aid for vessels, is set to undergo refurbishment to address years of deterioration.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has signed a $200,000 contract with Dive Centre (Fiji) Pte Limited for the lighthouse’s refurbishment.

The contract was officially signed yesterday by MSAF’s Chief Executive Officer, Joweli Cawaki, and Dive Centre’s Director, Charles Julian.

The refurbishment, which will take approximately 12 weeks, is part of MSAF’s plan to improve Fiji’s maritime safety and infrastructure.

The lighthouse, situated on Beqa Island, has been neglected over time.

This refurbishment will restore it to full working condition, ensuring it continues to safely guide ships through the area.

By upgrading this important infrastructure, MSAF is helping to keep Fiji’s waterways safe for both local and international shipping and also secure Fiji’s position in global maritime safety.

