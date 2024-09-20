Ligairi sheds tears after Speight, Stevens release

Former Special Air Forces soldier Major Ilisoni Ligairi has expressed his tears of joy and happiness at his home in Nabalebale, Wailevu about the release of George Speight and Shane Stevens yesterday.

Ligairi was known to be responsible for the formation of the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit (CRWU), which later under Speight in 2000 entered parliament and took then Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry and his cabinet member’s hostage at the Veiuto Parliamentary Complex.

Son Dan Ligairi shared to FBC News that his dad was emotional since he has been longing for the news of Speight and Stevens release since his own release from prison in 2004.

He says that release came at the right time with the ongoing season of reconciliation amongst members of the RFMF, the nation, and those that were involved in past events.

Dan says that Speight is a changed man, and he has seen that through the work he has done in prison on how he approaches problems.

“He was happy that George has come out, and then one of his own pupils, Shane Stevens, has also come out. He knows the toll it took on their families. Of course, too, because, you know, in the cold, everybody was supporting and, I mean, in terms of George’s family and Shane’s family, and it took a toll on them for, you know, all these years. So, yeah, it’s a happy day. It’s a great day for all of us, and a great day for dad. He’s really happy that at last all of them are out, especially those who went in for what happened in 2000.”



Dan adds that while his dad has difficulty in speaking, he is thankful that the release of those from prison yesterday would bring joy to their families and communities after more than 20 years behind bars.

The younger Ligairi says while few have expressed concerns about the release, those who were released deserved the pardon as they have served their terms well, and everyone should always have a room and a heart of acceptance.