Library week puts spotlight on reading culture

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The launch of National Library Week 2025 on Ovalau placed emphasis on the critical contribution of libraries to education, sustainability and community strength.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro opened the event at Bureta District School under the theme “Libraries for Sustainable Communities.”

Radrodro states libraries are not just about books but are spaces that fuel creativity, knowledge, and innovation.

He stressed that sustaining vibrant school libraries is a shared responsibility.

Teachers must integrate them into lessons, parents must support reading at home, and school leaders must commit resources to keep them active.

He urged schools nationwide to celebrate the week with activities such as poetry recitals, oratory contests, quizzes, creative writing, poster displays and book swaps to strengthen the reading culture among students.

Government has invested more than $72,000 in 2024–2025 to equip 114 schools, especially in remote and maritime areas, with books, furniture and library resources.

Training for teachers and librarians is also underway to ensure libraries remain engaging and effective.

The Minister adds that libraries are central to building a smarter and more sustainable Fiji and calls on all communities to play their part in keeping them strong.

