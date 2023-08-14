Liaison officers to address challenges of labor migration

Fiji is looking to establish liaison officers in New Zealand and Australia to cater to Fijians working under the Pacific Labor Scheme.

The Coalition Government says these officers will help address challenges of mass labor migration amongst others under the scheme.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says labor migration is bringing in billions of dollars to Fiji.

Prasad adds the government is working on a strategy that will not endanger the $1.3 billion revenue from remittances projected for this year.

“So it is an issue because the government, in Fiji’s case, we’re already looking at appointing a liaison officers to Australia and New Zealand who’re committed for those who go and work there as part of the scheme will be given the same protection as those employed under Australian and New Zealand law.”

Prasad says these new challenges provide an opportunity for governments to review technical and vocational programs and amend domestic immigration systems.

“So there is a lot of assurance that some of the issues pointed out will be dealt with and the Ministers were able to discuss this and that is common understanding that labor mobility is an issue and the consequences of that for both sending and receiving countries.”

Prasad adds this is why they’re pushing for visa-free travel in the Pacific that will collectively addresses the challenges of mass labor migration in Fiji and the region.