Levuka stages bold comeback

levuka town. [File Photo]

Levuka is mounting a strong comeback after nearly forty years of decline, with efforts led by the Town Council’s Special Administrator Ben Naidu.

Naidu shared that the town’s population dropped from 14,000 to 9,600 after the relocation of the district administration office, triggering a collapse in revenue, morale, and community spirit.

He said the community once thrived together, but that spirit was broken when people left and individualism took over.

“We want to revive Levuka’s former glory.”

Naidu shares that the council has since restored major facilities to rebuild cohesion.

An old 1800s copra shed has been converted into a supermarket serving Levuka and nearby islands.

The Levuka Club has reopened to give residents a safe place to socialise, steering them away from drinking on streets and in bushes. A new service station is also operating to meet growing transport needs.

Naidu states the revival aims to restore pride and return Levuka to its former glory.

He adds that plans are underway with the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs to refurbish the old crematorium, with completion expected in six weeks.

