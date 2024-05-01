Let it be the will of the people

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says although Fiji is no longer under Britain’s empire, it maintains its relationship with the crown.

The Prime Minister discussed in Parliament this morning his recent trip to the United Kingdom at the invitation of King Charles III.

Rabuka says Fiji is a member of the Commonwealth and maintains a cordial relationship with Great Britain.

He says he also presented his apologies to the King for his action in 1987, which resulted in Fiji’s expulsion from the Commonwealth at the time.

The Prime Minister also says that if there was any wish for Fiji to return to the realm it depend on the will of the people.

Rabuka says this was relayed by her late majesty and as well his majesty King Charles.

