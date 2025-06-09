Legal secretary realizes lifelong dream of being a lawyer

[Source: Sherani & Co.]

After 19 years working at the law firm Sherani & Co., long-time employee Agnes Shute has achieved a milestone she has pursued for a decade: completing her law studies while balancing the demanding roles of wife, mother, and full-time worker.

Speaking during her admission ceremony, Shute described the accomplishment as “a wonderful journey” that fulfilled her lifelong dream. She credited her faith as the foundation of her perseverance.

Shute, who has attended law classes for the past 10 years, expressed gratitude to her family for supporting her through late-night study sessions and exam periods.

Article continues after advertisement

She said her family is her strength, acknowledging her husband, their children, as well as extended family who ensured her responsibilities at home never hindered her education.

She also thanked her colleagues and lecturers at the University of Fiji, including librarians and academic staff who assisted her throughout her studies.

Shute’s journey in the legal field began nearly two decades ago when she joined Sherani & Co. as a secretary.

The experience, she said, inspired her to pursue a legal career. Witnessing clients arrive at the office distressed and leave with renewed hope encouraged her to become an advocate herself.

Originally from the island of Lakeba in the Lau group, Shute proudly acknowledged her roots and her late father, William of the Bateteba family.

Reflecting on the past 19 years of juggling work, studies, and family life, Shute admitted the journey was not easy. But with faith, determination, and strong mentorship from her employer, Mr. Nagin, she pressed on.

Shute’s achievement stands as an inspiring testament to perseverance, faith, and the power of support systems in pursuing one’s dreams.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.