Lautoka Sugar Mill crushing set to end Friday

Crushing at the Lautoka Sugar Mill for the 2025 season will conclude on Friday.

Sugar Industry Tribunal spokesperson, Semi Leweniqila, says the decision was made in consultation with the Chief Executive of the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Leweniqila is urging growers and harvesting gangs in the Western Division to make every effort to harvest and deliver all remaining cane to the Lautoka Mill by tomorrow.

