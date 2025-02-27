News

Lautoka pool project stalled

Sainimili Magimagi Multimedia Journalist

February 27, 2025 12:44 pm

The people of Lautoka will have to wait a little longer for their multimillion-dollar swimming pool to be completed.

It has now been over six years, and the Lautoka City Council has confirmed that even the rescoping of the existing pool is yet to be completed.

The facility was initially allocated $4.5 million, with an additional $1.5 million added to the current budget.

Article continues after advertisement

Work on the project began in 2018, but in 2020, the contractor was terminated, and progress has since stalled.

With half the financial year gone, Lautoka City Council Chief Executive Mohammed Anees Khan confirmed a new contractor is yet to be confirmed.

“Once the project manager, with the help of his designers, completes the re-scoping of the project, tender packages will be prepared and advertised for bidding. One tender will cover the completion of infrastructure, mainly civil construction, while another major tender will focus on supplying filtration equipment, expected to attract overseas bidders.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has emphasized that those responsible for implementing government-funded projects must ensure efficiency.

Minister for Local Government, in his response, states that the project will be completed in March, next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Ba Town Council has a new Acting CEO

Lautoka pool project stalled

Businessman to front court for alleged fraud

FHL sees mixed results in half-year report

Man handed lengthy prison term for raping niece

Fiji strengthens diplomatic ties with Cuba

Ministry of Fisheries enhances collaboration

Habitat for Humanity joins global campaign

Vatuwaqa School repairs a top priority

Tackling social issues is vital: DPM Prasad

Schools in Lau Group reopen after TC Rae

New leaders for Drua Women

Suva Zone Two eyes Coral Coast schools

Extra seals football deal

Relentless Liverpool climb 13 points: 2-0 win over Newcastle

Maguire earns 10-man Man United vital victory over Ipswich

Haaland goal at Tottenham sends Man City fourth

O’Brien earns Everton 1-1 draw at Brentford

Arsenal draw at Forest, another blow to their slim title hopes

Trump administration says it cannot meet court deadline for foreign aid payments

Drua expect tactical battle against Waratahs

Water supply stabilizing as turbidity levels improve

Fiji braces for heavy rain

Tourism Fiji Backs AFL Initiatives in Fiji

Cashless economy to boost digital trade

Financial literacy is vital says Nata

New cyber initiatives for Fiji

Ukraine PM says minerals deal agreed with US

Mataele set for Chiefs debut

Fiji’s economic gains tested by global market pressures

England knocked out of Champions Trophy by Afghanistan

Betis winger Antony cleared to face Real after red card overturned

Pacific investigators sharpen skills in Nadi

Liverpool manager Slot given two-game suspension

Singer-musician Giddens calls off Kennedy Center show, citing Trump takeover

Couple's trauma after body placed next to them on flight

LTA enhances offshore vehicle inspections

UNICEF calls for urgent action to safeguard children

British musicians release a silent album to protest plans to let AI use their work

Minimal impact from TC Rae says Rainima

Smokers' death risk spiked for 23 common causes

COI emails PM and the President

Student nurse bailed, boyfriend remanded

Artisans empowered to boost online sales

Bieber, Roenick among those who skate in hockey benefit for LA fire relief fund

Jackson keeps midfield combination, Waqa returns

Olympians in Drua Women starting lineup

Medical failure sidelines Yada, Nabose from Fiji team

Musk's new ultimatum spurs fresh confusion among US government workers

Man sentenced to life for murder of wife

Vakarisi warned to reform

Krejcikova out of Indian Wells, Miami with back issue

Messi fined for grabbing New York City coach by the neck

Schools recognized for impactful videos

'Go big or go home': Oscars red carpet to sparkle with bold gems and rare diamonds

Chile power outage plunges capital into darkness, hits major copper mines

DNA and 'distinctive' car link man to beach killing

Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week with furry coats as it awaits new designer

New hearing date set for Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum, and Sharma

US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal

Fire leaves 15 people homeless

Lautoka to undergo major transformations

No excuses says Kolinisau

TikTok star to hit the Eurovision stage for Australia

Drua focus on mental toughness

Climate change poses economic risks

Jankowski resigns from Fiji FA

BP slashes green investment

Turning 50 'doesn't bother' David Beckham at all

Trump to end 'EB-5' immigrant investor visa program

Trump orders copper probe in first step to tariffs

Pope Francis in critical condition for fourth day running, but stable

‘Captain America’ dives in second weekend, ‘The Monkey’ adds to Neon’s successes

Chelsea clobber Southampton 4-0 to move fourth

Man accused of second murder remanded

Heavy rain warning remains in force

False robbery claim leads to charges

Government prioritizes growth and fiscal stability

Ministers unite to tackle youth challenge

Recycling key to Fiji’s waste problem

Waqa back, Lomani and Masi out

Woman charged for allegedly giving beer to toddler

Trump orders new tariff probe into US copper imports

Fulham win 2-1 at Wolves after Sessegnon scores in first minute

Welbeck comes off bench, fires Brighton winner against Bournemouth

Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget join hands with Netflix for an exciting thriller

Birthday boy Sarr gifted double: Palace beat Villa 4-1

Aamir Khan reveals he hasn’t taken salary for 20 years

Visa slots deny Dunn A-League chance

Ex-FIFA chief Blatter says England should host World Cup

School infrastructure on the brink

Australia, South Africa Champions Trophy clash abandoned

Change habits to ease traffic congestion, says Tuinaceva

Police get transnational crime training boost

Use the land or surrender it, says Sugar Minister

New vessel to bolster maritime security

UK PM cuts aid to fund hike in defence spending

Afghan players in tricky situation over anti-Taliban boycott calls

Lau schools to remain closed

Production order for man facing second murder charge

Digital literacy gap identified

Race against time to save eight Indian workers trapped inside tunnel

Namudu is new PBF country director

Ba rugby gets medical assistance from Aspen

TD10F upgraded to tropical cyclone

Kvitova not setting goals in comeback from maternity break

Australia interested in 2031 Asian Cup, Central Asian nations launch joint bid

Waterlogging affects cane farms in Labasa

Root backs Buttler's captaincy despite England setbacks

COI in concluding stages

Kaba denies charges, bail variation allowed

New strategy set to boost global reach

GRD to focus on waste management crisis

China and Russia vow to continue cooperation

Health ministry acknowledges Tavua hospital challenges

School infrastructure failing students, report warns

Fake tax invoice scam lands six in court

TC Rae exits Fiji waters

Fijian Drua release Cirikidaveta

High turbidity levels disrupt water supply

Vueti eyes spot in Drua squad for opener

Nadroga duo set new national indoor records

Clean-up underway in Lakeba following TC Rae

Tirau, Valevou make the cut

Football family mourns passing of Waka

Floodwaters persist, road access blocked

58 evacuation centres active

Collective action needed to tackle drug use: Kamikamica

President advocates for economy diversification

Time to prioritize our seniors, says Kiran

Contraband seized at Suva Remand Centre

Peace must not mean surrendering Ukraine, says Macron

Kaba seeks bail variation

Traffic congestion measures identified

Police assist in evacuation efforts

Koroi secures overseas contract

Ravalaca calls on youth to trade drugs for gloves

Daniel Craig, the latest James Bond, responds to Amazon taking over the 007 franchise

'Shogun' and 'Only Murders in the Building' win top TV honors at SAG Awards

Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Gold exports to China sparks political debate

Navua police officer to front court over alleged assault

Nayacalevu joins Ospreys as injury cover

Russia's Putin outlines aluminium, rare earth deals with the US

Youths arrested for alleged attempted aggravated robbery

Health ministry urges caution amid flooding

European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war

We'll lose if we play like Drua: Waratahs Coach

Gale warnings to be lifted as TC Rae moves further away

Fijiana’s Vancouver breakthrough

Heavy rain and strong winds impact Moala

Schools in Northern, Lau, and Lomaiviti remain closed

Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Floodwaters recede in Labasa

Meth set aside for training

Calls for stronger monitoring of reforestation efforts

Ministry targets full visa automation

Hamas says no Gaza ceasefire talks unless Israel releases prisoners

NZ advances to semi-final of Champions Trophy

FICAC witnesses to access documents

TLTB to verify FHCL lease boundaries

‘Good American Family’ reignites interest

Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.’s, dead at 78

Merz plans pivot from US as coalition talks loom

Authorities activate evacuation centres in the North

TC Rae remains a threat to low-lying areas

Bolabiu proud of Rokovereni

Naroi villagers face strong winds, high waves

Fiji Finals confirmed for week 13

Rotuma welcomes FIFA Football for schools

The ‘James Bond’ property is changing hands

Naodamu residents warned to avoid floodwaters

Massive crowds mourn Hezbollah's slain leader Nasrallah

Koro villagers safe amid TC Rae

Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan's batsmen in loss to India

Severe weather forces road closures in the North

PM stays out of Malimali removal debate

Police and military join forces to strengthen security

Tough pools for Fiji sides in Hong Kong

Ron Howard reveals he was related to Don Knotts

Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine

Police assist communities to evacuate

Power disruption affects greater Suva area

Trump eliminating 2,000 USAID positions in the US

Labasa businesses close amid TC Rae’s impact

DPM Prasad dismisses Narube’s fund misuse claims

Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting, wife says on reality show

Fijiana falls in Vancouver 7s final

George Clooney is farming and driving a tractor

Jerry ‘Iceman’ Butler, dead at 85

Britain and India to restart trade talks in New Delhi

$500 bail for Punja

Rokovereni for men’s final

Fiji Met monitors new system

Vanuabalavu community remains safe

Fiji 7s finish fourth in Vancouver

From the stage to the court

Man facing new murder charge while awaiting sentence

Record 112 nominees for 2024 Fiji Sports Awards

Russia and US plan another meeting this week