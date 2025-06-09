Lautoka High Court hit from within

File Photo

A staff member of the Criminal Registry at Lautoka High Court has been charged in connection with a burglary at the court.

The 31-year-old accused faces one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, allegedly involving plans to steal cash and court exhibits from the premises.

He was produced in court yesterday and remanded at the Natabua Remand Centre pending a bail hearing.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing to locate other individuals involved, whose identities are already known to authorities.

The incident, which occurred on 1 December 2025, raises serious concerns about security at key judicial facilities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.