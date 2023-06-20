Lau youths request for more market

Youths of Lau have urged the Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee to help provide a market facility to sell their farm produce.

Youth representative Panapasa Raceva, while making submissions to the committee yesterday stressed that most youths on the islands rely on farming to earn a living but lack the facilities and resources to sell their produce.

“We need the GCC to review and look into providing platforms for our youths to market their products since it is quite a distance between the islands and we need a market for them to utilize and for them to earn.”

Raceva has also requested more training for youths in utilizing their natural resources.

The GCC Review consultation continues in Tavuki and Kadavu tomorrow.