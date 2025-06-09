Lateef to face judgment in drug case

Former lawyer Shazran Lateef appeared again before the Suva Magistrates Court today over ongoing allegations relating to illicit drugs.

Lateef has previously faced multiple charges involving illegal substances.

In 2019, he appeared before the court for the sixth time in relation to offences including the alleged possession of 4.6 grams of marijuana and 1.8 grams of cocaine, seized during a drug raid on December 10, 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

In a more recent hearing, Lattef was granted $500 bail for the alleged possession of 0.584 grams of methamphetamine, found on December 4 last year.

He was due to reappear this month in connection with that matter.

Today, Lateef appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court over ongoing drug-related allegations dating back to August 13, 2021, when he was allegedly found with 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 1.0 grams of marijuana.

He also faced a separate charge of possession of illicit drugs in a different courtroom.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne ruled that Lateef will proceed to judgment on one of his drug-related charges.

Both the prosecution and Lattef have been instructed to prepare their submissions for judgment by 4:00 pm tomorrow. The judgment is scheduled to be delivered on the 2nd of next month.

Lateef’s bail has been further extended until the scheduled judgment, with strict deadlines for submission of court documents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.