Last minute rush for back-to-school shopping

Nausori witnessed a last-minute shopping rush today as parents and children flocked to stores to complete their back-to-school preparations.

Many shops in the town were crowded with eager shoppers, resulting in bustling scenes across the retail sector.

Nausori resident, Fazil Khan shared his experience of the busy shopping day.

Article continues after advertisement

“People are rushing through their shopping, last-minute shopping and the time is quite busy and that was the power shutdown and shoppers experienced a lot of customers, you know. Due to that, some of the shops have closed their doors because they can’t handle their customers.”

Despite the challenges, Khan expressed his gratitude for the efforts of shop owners in assisting families during these financially challenging times.

Delaitoga Villager in Naitasiri, Josateki Lewenitoga stated that his family was finalizing their shopping to ensure his children are fully prepared for the new academic year.

With the new academic year set to commence soon, families are making their final purchases, taking advantage of the available deals and discounts offered by various retailers in Nausori.