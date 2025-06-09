Landslide causes damage to home in Samabula

A landslide along Vatoa Street off Moala Street in Samabula around 6pm today has caused extensive damage to a residential property, raising renewed concerns about safety in the area.

A neighbor told FBC News that he was inside his house when he heard loud banging noises.

He says when he went outside to investigate, he saw that a landslide had occurred, causing significant damage to a nearby home.

He says residents were fortunate that no one was injured during the incident.

Homeowner Sandeep Shankar confirmed to FBC News that this was not the first time a landslide had impacted his property.

He says while landslides had occurred in the area previously, the most recent incident caused greater damage.

Shankar says that he had earlier reported concerns about land instability in the area to the relevant authorities, but no measures were taken.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Residents of the area are now urging authorities to assess the risk and take preventative steps .

