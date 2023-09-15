Lands ministry working on finalizing draft MOU

[File Photo]

The Lands Ministry is seeking to access property sales data from two agencies, which include the Register of Titles Office through the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Information through the ITC Service.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says they are working with the Solicitor General’s Office to finalize a draft Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Justice.

Vosarogo says the MOU, when finalized and executed, will allow the daily connection and recording of relevant property sales information or transfer documents that have been lodged by parties at the Registrar of Titles Office.

Article continues after advertisement

“Considering that there will be a lapse in sales data from April 2023 to the day in which we ultimately intend to sign this MOU, once it clears all the legal hurdles, we have tried to engage with ITC through the Ministry of Information, and we have consulted with them to ensure that we are provided with an alternative source of data upgrade that we can access from the Registrar of Titles Office.”



Lands Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo.

Vosarogo says this will allow them to retrieve information that has been lodged with the Registrar of Titles Office as of April 2023.

He adds that the Ministry, through the Office of the Chief Valuer, has commenced with the collection and recording of all the property sales information or transfer documents that have been lodged with the Registrar of Titles Office.