Landowner issues stall $270m water project

The Ministry of Infrastructure is currently in the deliberation phase, considering a submission from the Vanua o Viria requesting free water supply once the million-dollar water project is operational.

The completion of this project holds the promise of bringing relief to the numerous residents in the broader Suva-Nausori corridor who have long endured persistent water challenges.

The challenges with landowners are believed to be a contributing factor to the delay in the project.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau acknowledges a prioritization of submissions from the people of Viria, indicating a commitment to address concerns and preferences raised by the community.

“The roads and the connection to water which Water Authority has already done, in terms of water connection and roads which have been neglected for some time.”

Ro Filipe says the government is actively addressing various development issues for the benefit of Viria’s landowners. Among these, a significant focus is placed on the submission for free water.

“The free water is what we are looking into positively but we need to qualify that in case there is a commercial use of water, for example if somebody sets up a car wash, or a bakery of something then that’s a different equation all together.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu concurs with the government regarding the necessity to address the submissions put forth by the vanua.

“We have to ensure for sustainability purposes that all the interests of the key stakeholders must be considered and of cause the landowners are a key stakeholders.”

The project, valued at $270 million and initially slated to be operational by the previous administration last month, is now without a specific timeframe under the current government. Nevertheless, the authorities expect it to commence operations in the near future.