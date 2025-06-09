Landlord-Tenancy complaints top council’s list

The Consumer Council of Fiji reports that issues related to the Landlord and Tenancy Act remain the most frequent complaints from consumers.

Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil highlights that the Ministry and relevant stakeholders are actively collaborating on a comprehensive landlord and tenancy bill.

Shandil adds that once passed, this legislation is expected to resolve many of the persistent problems faced by tenants and landlords alike.

Article continues after advertisement

She also highlighted several other prevalent issues, including scams, fraud, and food and drink safety concerns.

“So, currently, we have a National Food Safety Task Force, and we meet regularly to identify some of the issues. As I speak, amendments are being made to certain acts to address these issues and improve them. The National Food Safety Task Force is working closely with other stakeholders to find solutions that can be implemented in the coming years. Scams and fraud continue to rise as well.”

Shandil says the Consumer Council is aggressively tackling this issue through widespread awareness campaigns embedded in community outreach, school visits, and professional development sessions for civil servants.

In addition, a legislative review is in progress, supported by technical expertise from the National Capital Development Fund, whereby a consultant is currently examining existing laws related to scams and will recommend necessary changes to strengthen consumer protection.

These coordinated efforts demonstrate a robust commitment to addressing key consumer issues in Fiji, promising significant improvements in tenancy rights, food safety, and fraud prevention.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.