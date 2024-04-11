Land identified for speciality cardiac hospital: Prasad

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

A joint project committee comprising representatives from the Government of Fiji and the Government of India will be appointed to oversee the construction of the 100-bed super speciality cardiac hospital in Nasinu.

The committee will also ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the land for the hospital has been identified, and hopefully the construction will start before the end of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says this is a significant project as it will include cardiac treatment, nephrology, kidney dialysis, and other services.

“The team from India has told us that the timeframe for the construction or completion of the project is 24 to 33 months. So that’s very significant, and we are looking forward to it. This will be another big addition to the health infrastructure in the country.”

The hospital aims to alleviate the burden of non-communicable diseases through the provision of advanced medical facilities and infrastructure in the Pacific region.

The Government of India will also provide equipment and human resources for the operation of the hospital.

The 100-bed super-specialty hospital will be the largest ever project by the Government of India in Fiji and the Pacific region.