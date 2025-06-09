Lami duo's further remanded in police murder case

The two men from Lami accused of murdering Police Constable Peniasi Racagi have been further remanded by the Suva High Court.

Forty-two-year-old Keni Salawai and 20-year-old Jope Seniloli appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar today.

Principal Legal Officer at the Director of Public Prosecutions, Sadaf Shameem, told the court that the late officer’s postmortem report has not yet been received.

Senior Legal Aid lawyer Tobia Ravuniwa, representing Salawai, said the defense is seeking CCTV footage from the Lami Town area, which is in police custody, as part of the duo’s alibi.

He also applied for bail, arguing that the charge is circumstantial and that the State’s evidence is not strong.

The prosecution said it is currently relying on the “last person seen” principle while awaiting further investigations.

Shameem told the court that the State will file its disclosures by 26 March.

