Lack of weather info leaves Fijians unprepared

One of the Fiji Meteorological Service workshops and awareness programs [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has identified that many communities are unaware of where to access essential weather information.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Manager Forecast Amit Singh says this lack of awareness has left people unprepared during natural disasters.

To tackle this problem, he says the Fiji Meteorological Service is rolling out workshops and awareness programs aimed at educating communities about the importance of disaster preparedness.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says these initiatives are designed to improve community readiness, enhance emergency response, and minimize the impact of disasters.

“Yes, we have an awareness team that goes out to the communities. They have different targets each year where they spend a few days or even a week discussing or telling the people what is available to them and where they can access it.”



Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Manager Forecast Amit Singh [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

Hazard Meteorologist and Disaster Risk Specialist Dr Roscelle Campbell stresses the need for community outreach, pointing out that natural disasters can have severe effects on unprepared communities.

He adds that proactive measures such as investing in disaster preparedness, educating the public, and building resilient infrastructure are essential for reducing disaster impacts and aiding recovery efforts.