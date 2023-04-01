Lack of incentives still a challenge

Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa

The Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa, says a lack of incentives remains a challenge for sitting tenants to gradually become homeowners.

He says in the last five years, only 40 out of 1774 have migrated to home ownership.

Nalumisa also states that they will be working closely with the Public Rental Board to explore incentives for more tenants to gradually become homeowners.

Article continues after advertisement

“And one of the options that we have asked the Public Rental Board to explore is for them to gradually do something like a rent-to-own scheme. So while you are renting, you also own the flats.”

Nalumisa says this is because certain families who are residing in these flats have been there for more than 20 to 30 years.