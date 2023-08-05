Labour migration surpasses 8,000 this year alone

8514 Fijians left our shores in the first six months of this year for employment overseas.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics monthly resident departure data reveals that most of these Fijians went to work in either New Zealand or Australia.

This is due to the high recruitment of Fijians under labor mobility schemes in both countries.

The report also reveals that over 50 percent of the 8514 were for longer-term absences of one year or more.

1304 Fijians have also migrated during this period.

A total of 5591 Fijians left Fiji for business purposes from January to June, and the highest number of business people leaving for overseas was recorded in May.

The report also states that 32,058 Fijians left Fiji for the first six months for holiday purposes, and 27,648 went to visit friends and relatives during this period.

5397 left our shores for educational purposes.

A total of 84,598 Fijians left Fiji from January to June this year.