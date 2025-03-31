Labasa’s first gas crematorium set for completion

Construction underway for Labasa's new gas crematorium.

A proper gas crematorium for Labasa is expected to be completed by late July.

Residents have been without a proper facility to farewell their loved ones for decades and the government says the project is on track.

Around $250,000 was set aside for the crematorium, which is also part of the government’s ongoing development project in the north.

Work in progress on Labasa’s new gas crematorium.

Minister for Multi-ethnic Charan Jeath Singh says the new gas crematorium is the first of its kind in the Northern division.

“As you know, Labasa doesn’t have a gas crematorium, so you all must be aware that we have just started the project at Tuatua Cemetery, and the government is going to be spending over $250,000 or even more to set up a new gas crematorium, which will probably finish by the end of June or July.”

Singh says that the government has also secured a Shradh Ghat space in Korovatu, Labasa, where relatives could dispose of the ashes or perform final rites for their loved ones after funerals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is also focused on constructing a Girmit Museum on vacant land behind the Girmit Center in Lautoka to honor the Girmitiyas and preserve their history for future generations.

