Labasa parking woes hit town, council acts

Labasa is grappling with a growing parking crisis, as the rapid increase in vehicles continues to outpace available parking spaces in town.

The Labasa Town Council has confirmed the issue, acknowledging mounting public frustration, and says it is urgently working on solutions to assist motorists, businesses, and ratepayers.

The situation has been further intensified by recent $100 fines for illegal parking, which business operators say are placing additional pressure on customers and affecting trade in the town area.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the Council is actively working on alternative measures to ease congestion and improve parking access.

“We are working with the Fiji Roads Authority to introduce a pay-and-use system for some single-lane areas. This system is already operating under the Nadi Town Council, and we are looking at bringing that machine here to Labasa. We have also allocated the Subrail Park main entrance as a temporary car park.”

Ligairi says temporary parking spaces are also being developed along back streets, and the main Subrail park ground entrance has been designated for public parking at a rate of $2.

However, with enforcement continuing, many are questioning whether enough is being done and how soon lasting solutions will be implemented.

Police have earlier confirmed that parking enforcement in Labasa is lawful and in line with traffic regulations.

