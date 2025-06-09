Labasa hospital services temporarily relocated

[file photo]

Healthcare services at Labasa Hospital have been temporarily relocated as major renovation works get underway, with changes expected to remain in place for the next five months.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health is advising members of the public in the northern division that several key services will now operate from alternate locations within the hospital compound while upgrades are carried out.

The labour ward has been moved to the diabetic hub, while diabetic hub services are now operating from the HITH hub, previously known as the old outpatient department and the HITH Hub has in turn been relocated to the Chapel at the Post Basic Unit.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, the gynecology and female surgical ward services will be accommodated in the DLI ward if needed to manage patient overflow.

The Health Ministry further stated that the renovations are aimed at improving facilities and service delivery.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.