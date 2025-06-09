Labasa crematorium completion pushed to October

The completion of construction work on the first ever gas crematorium facility in Labasa is expected to be further delayed until next month.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, after construction began in March this year and was initially scheduled for completion in July.

Singh says the only remaining component is the cremation machine, which is expected to arrive in Labasa by the end of this month.

“The building is almost complete as you can see. It’s the finishing part of it, and the gas cremation machine is on the way. It should be landing in Labasa around the end of September. So hopefully by the end of October, we should commission the facility.”

Around $250,000 has been allocated for the crematorium, which is part of the government’s ongoing development projects in the North and which contractors are working around the clock for its final touch ups.

The project responds to the urgent need in Labasa, providing a much-needed facility for residents who have been without a proper place to farewell their loved ones for decades.

