Labasa couple charged with fraud and impersonation

A couple from Labasa is in police custody facing multiple charges.

They are charged with eight counts of unauthorized access, 10 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, one count of impersonation of a police officer, and one count of proceeds of crime.

Investigations revealed that between September 2023 and November 2024, the 30-year-old businessman and his 36-year-old wife dishonestly obtained $3,290 from 11 victims.

Article continues after advertisement

Police investigations also revealed that the couple were calling prominent people and intentionally logged in to their Viber accounts.

It is alleged that the couple would contact them via a normal call stating that their number was mistakenly given to a Japanese car dealer.

At times, they pretended to be a police officer informing the victims that their numbers were being monitored and requesting the international phone number that called them.

The international number requested by the couple was the Viber activation code.

Once the couple accessed the Viber accounts of prominent people, they would call and ask for money from the vulnerable people in the contact list.

The matter was reported at various stations.

Both accused are in custody and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.