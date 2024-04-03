Kumar to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar

Self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar will be undergoing a three-day psychiatric evaluation at the Saint Giles Hospital from today.

Kumar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He was remanded by the Magistrate court last Wednesday after he failed to appear on previous sittings.

During the three-day evaluation, Kumar will be under the care of the hospital superintendent.

He will then be taken back to the remand centre and will be produced in court next Friday.

Meanwhile, his trial will continue from May 20th.