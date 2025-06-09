Koroi recognized as a fearless voice in Fijian journalism

Former News Editor and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board Member Mesake Koroi was honoured today as a powerful communicator and a man of deep intelligence, despite never holding a formal Degree.

At his funeral service at Samabula East Church in Nabua this morning which brought together family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate his illustrious life in the media industry, Koroi was heralded as a man who stayed true to the ethics of responsible journalism.

His son-in-law Robert Wolfgramm described Koroi as “the best Fijian” he had ever met. Wolfgramm said Koroi was fearless, outspoken, and always stood up for justice. He compared his sense of justice to Karl Marx’s ideals, his care for the poor to Mother Teresa’s, and praised his resilience as that of a survivor. Wolfgramm added that Koroi was often funny, sometimes cheeky, and never shy about pushing boundaries.

Koroi hailed from Yavusa Qalitu in Vanua Balavu, the same island as the late Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase. He was well known for his commitment to his people. He actively engaged in village and land affairs, and earned respect for his dedication and leadership.

Renowned local musician Saimone Vuatalevu described Koroi as inclusive, generous, and never afraid to speak his mind. Vuatalevu said Koroi was a good man who brought people together with stories that fostered unity.

Koroi began his journalism career as a cadet at The Fiji Times. He later served as News Editor and General Manager at the Daily Post. He also worked in public relations for the Fiji Police Force. Until his passing, he served on the board of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and remained involved in national affairs.

Though many of Koroi’s grandchildren live overseas, most returned to pay their respects, describing him as devoted, kind, and ever-present. His family said he lived fully, loved deeply, and left a legacy of hard work, service and courage.

His impact, they said, would endure, not only through his journalism but in the lives of those he touched, the stories he shared, and the values he lived by until the end.

Mesake Koroi was laid to rest at the 9 Miles Cemetery in Nasinu.

