Korea reassures support for Fiji

Korean Ambassador Young-kyu Park. [ Source : Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

Korea stands ready to assist Fiji through its Saemaul Undong Initiative, which will ensure sustainable economic and social development in rural areas.

Korean Ambassador Young-kyu Park highlighted this during the farewell ceremony of civil servants travelling for a capacity-building trip to Korea under the Saemaul Undong Initiative.

He says the program can assist and facilitate village people’s efforts to work together to identify and address the challenges they face and develop sustainable solutions that will benefit their communities.

“This upcoming training experience in Korea will equip the participants with tangible insights and knowledge pertaining to Saemaul Undong, so that this exposure can inspire them to apply the principles of Saemaul Undong in Fiji, particularly for sustainable economic and social development in its rural areas.”

Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka says the skills acquired by the participants will be instrumental in shaping policies that drive socioeconomic development and uplift the lives of people in rural and urban communities across Fiji.

Ditoka says the training presents a golden opportunity for personnel to gain invaluable insights and practical knowledge on community development, sustainable practices, and the spirit of self-reliance.