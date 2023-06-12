KOICA and USAID join forces to address Pacific challenges

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Two key development agencies are partnering in a historic Memorandum of Understanding to enhance effective change in the Pacific.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Fiji Office and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today and will collectively join forces by pooling their resources, knowledge, and networks to create innovative approaches, share best practices, and achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in their initiatives.

The Country Director of the KOICA Fiji Office, Kapchae Ra, and Deputy Mission Director of USAID Pacific Islands, Betty Chung, officiated at the signing ceremony.

This MOU will allow KOICA and USAID to cooperate in 12 Pacific Island countries.

The MOU intends to strengthen the impact and increase the efficiency of KOICA and USAID’s programs in achieving better measurable outcomes for the people of the Pacific Islands.



Health, climate change, sustainable management of natural resources, access to sustainable energy services, gender equality, women’s empowerment, and digital connectivity have been identified as mutual areas of cooperation.

Ra says the MOU is a testament to the two organizations shared vision and commitment to fostering meaningful change. By joining forces, they aim to enhance their collective capacity to address and identify key challenges for the South Pacific Region.

Meanwhile, Chung says they recognize that climate change is a top priority for them, and through this partnership, USAID will work to strengthen partnerships to increase the efficiency of their programs and achieve positive, measurable outcomes for the people of the Pacific Islands.

KOICA is the leading aid agency of the Republic of Korea and aims to promote sustainable socio-economic development and international cooperation through various projects and partnerships.

USAID is the leading aid agency in the United States and works to strengthen the capacity of local institutions, empower communities, and promote inclusive and sustainable development.