Kiribati president acknowledges Fijian hospitality

Pacific cultures and traditions will only be preserved if the owners continue to practice it on a daily basis.

This was the message stressed by the President of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, during his Fijian traditional welcoming ceremony in Suva this morning.

He says being accorded a full Fijian traditional ceremony showcases the true Pacific spirit of unity and solidarity.

“We are, especially in the Pacific, so far away from the complexities of the modern world where most of the technologies and the changes are happening. But we are so proud, and I am very proud that the Fijian culture is still intact in terms of these external influences.”

President Maamau has also acknowledged Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit in 2023 to Kiribati, following some tension around the broader Pacific family, which was solved.

Meanwhile, Rabuka, and Kiribati President are expected to have a private bilateral meeting this afternoon where key discussions are expected.