Kiran leads team to 67th CPC

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is attending the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney which gets underway this morning.

Kiran who is leading the delegation from Fiji says the platform serves as an opportunity for networking, capacity building and sharing of knowledge and good practices across Commonwealth democracies.

She says earlier on she shared the Pacific Regional report at the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarian Steering Committee.

She is leading the team on behalf of President-elect and Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.