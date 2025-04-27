Kiran demands zero tolerance on family violence

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

The loss of lives today in Suva shows the deadly cost of family violence, says Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

In these incidents, she points out that children have lost their parents and are facing deep trauma. Kiran said each death could have been prevented and she is urging all Fijians to reject abuse at home.

As police begin their investigation, the Minister stands with grieving families and has asked everyone to remain patient as justice moves forward.

Article continues after advertisement

The government, Kiran states has funded counselling services and backed NGOs to fight gender-based violence.

However, she highlighted that too many attacks still happen behind closed doors.

Kiran warns real change must start in our homes and through national policy.

To break the cycle, she calls for community prevention committees to teach people to spot warning signs, step in early, and calm conflicts before they turn violent.

Women who fear for their safety are encouraged to call the free counselling line.

Elders and men should watch for friends in trouble and help them find support.

Kiran reiterated that sometimes the safest choice is to leave a harmful relationship with respect and dignity.

Ending violence is everyone’s task.

The Minister has also reiterated that Fijians must work together to build a Fiji where every home is safe, respectful and caring.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.