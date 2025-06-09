Kiran calls to address intimate partner violence as a crime

Minister of Women and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran

Minister of Women and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, is calling for a national shift in how intimate partner violence is viewed, urging everyone to recognize it as a crime not a private matter.

She stresses that this year has been devastating, with intimate partner violence claiming lives and leaving children orphaned.

Kiran also expressed deep concern over the number of people suffering in silence and emphasized that this cannot be allowed to continue.

Article continues after advertisement

She highlights that the breakdown of family support structures often allows abuse to go unnoticed and emphasizes the need for family, friends, and neighbors to intervene when someone is in trouble.

“There is help available through the toll-free lines1560 and 1325. But the sad thing is that we have often said, ‘think about family violence as an individual family matter.’ If two men fight, two brother’s fight, or two neighbors fight, we see it as a crime. But when partner violence happens, we don’t see it as a crime.”

Despite the Government’s policies, laws, legislation, and available resources, Kiran says that partner violence is often hidden behind closed doors and remains unreported.

Acting Director of Women, Emily Veiqati, says that with the National Action Plan, the Ministry will be able to work more effectively with its stakeholders to address issues affecting women.

The Ministry urges everyone to act when they see signs of intimate partner violence and to ensure those affected get help, as it is a crime that must be stopped to prevent further loss.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.