Kiran calls for unity as Fiji celebrates Holi

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is calling on Fijians to stand together and support the most vulnerable as the country celebrates Holi while parts of the nation recover from flooding and the impact of Tropical Cyclone Urmil.

Kiran says Holi is a time to renew friendships, strengthen community bonds and spread peace, love and compassion.

However, she acknowledges that many families are facing hardship, displacement and uncertainty following recent severe weather.

Kiran says ministry teams are on the ground, working closely with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and other stakeholders to provide emergency assistance, protection services and social welfare support.

She is urging communities to look out for the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and others most at risk during this period.

Kiran says the true spirit of Holi shines brightest in acts of kindness and unity, adding that even after the heaviest rains, brighter days will come.

She has wished all Fijians a hopeful, healing and peaceful Holi.

