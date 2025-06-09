Kiran calls for stronger backing for women entrepreneurs

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran says strengthening women’s entrepreneurship is critical to Fiji’s economic future, as the country works to close major gender gaps in participation, leadership, and access to opportunity.

Kiran says many of the women pitching have worked intensively on solution design, business modelling and financial readiness, and their presence reflects courage, innovation and determination.

She also highlighted the national context, noting that Fiji’s rate of gender-based violence remains twice the global average and is closely linked to the low number of women in leadership and limited economic opportunities for those trapped in unsafe environments.

Kiran says this makes economic empowerment even more important, especially during the 16 Days of Activism campaign.



Sashi Kiran [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Minister outlined the Government’s new Women’s Economic Empowerment National Initiative, launched in October, which aims to lift women’s labour force participation from 32% to 60% by 2030 and increase women-owned MSMEs from 19% to 50% in four years.

The plan also focuses on growing women’s roles in technology, STEM, digital enterprises and innovation.

She says building a gender-responsive investment ecosystem is key, and thanked financial institutions and investors for recognising that women-led enterprises are essential to Fiji’s development.

Kiran encouraged the founders to pitch with confidence, saying their ideas and leadership are vital to shaping the country’s future.

