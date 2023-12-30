Kiran addresses youth street presence

[File Photo]

Youths on the streets remain a concerning trend, especially during holidays and festive seasons.

Assistant Minister for Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, emphasizes that these are not orphaned children but individuals from families grappling with social issues.

Kiran notes that efforts are underway to profile and rehabilitate these youths, with the goal of improving their lives.

“As we identify those in this situation over the next two weeks, our rehabilitation facilities will be activated. We aim to understand their needs and, hopefully, enroll them in programs like the Matua bridging literacy and numeracy programs, as well as vocational training.”

Kiran also discusses plans for children below the age of 15 who cannot yet participate in vocational studies.

“Some of these children are as young as nine or ten years old and cannot engage in vocational training. That’s why we’re focusing on rehabilitation to assess their needs. I’m grateful that city rangers, being on the streets, have agreed to assist and monitor these children.”

The Ministry underscores the importance of profiling as a crucial step towards addressing immediate concerns and ensuring sustained improvements in their well-being.