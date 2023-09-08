Kim’s lawyer says no deportation

The lawyer representing Grace Road Fiji President Daniel Jung Young Kim claims the order they obtained from the court is very clear.

Wasu Pillay says that his client cannot be deported just yet as per the order obtained from court.

He claims the order stipulates that Kim cannot be deported until September 18th.

Article continues after advertisement

Pillay says they will be challenging the decision by Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua to deport Kim and some other Grace Road workers back to South Korea.

Kim is one of the seven individuals from Grace Road Group in Fiji listed as illegal immigrant.