Kilikali Settlement implements I Hub Program

Recycling advocates of Kilikali Settlement during their training [Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/Facebook]

Better waste management systems should not be exclusive to only some sectors or groups in the country because of their socio-economic status.

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder, Amitesh Deo made the comments during the launch of I Recycle Hub’ bin program in Kilikali Settlement in Nasinu today.

The 31-year-old settlement which is home to 268 residents is the first informal settlement to implement the program.

Deo says people living in informal settlements face several challenges which might be less predominant in other communities such as high levels of unemployment, limited public infrastructure and social issues.

He says those who live in and around towns and cities have far better accessibility to regular water supply, better roads, and medical services, while the same cannot be said about those that reside in informal settlements, rural and maritime areas.

He adds that recycling and waste management solutions should be for everyone and not based on social status, skin colour and ethnicity.

The I Recycle Hub program has been implemented in three schools, one community, and at corporate level.

Deo hopes that this program will bring about a change in behaviour and mindset toward best practices of recycling, reducing waste at Naboro landfill and increased volumes of recyclables that will go through a proper recycling stream.