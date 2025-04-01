Key policies under review: Baleilevuka

[File Photo]

Several key policies under Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services is under review, including those affecting land transport, maritime safety, and waste management.

Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka highlighted this while making submissions on the ministry’s Annual Reports for the financial years 2017/ 2018 and 2019/2020.

Baleilevuka says the Land Transport Act is underview as the parliament had approved key amendments during the last sitting.

“You’re given a provisional license for one year. I think they found out that the number of accidents recorded the highest from the first-year license holder.”

So, one of the policies is now to increase that to instead of one year to two years for provisional licensing

Baleilevuka adds that another significant policy under review relates to bus routes.

“The other one is to do with bus operators. If an operator is unable to serve the routes, LTA can give a temporary license to an existing operator to run the route until the license holder can recover to operate again.”

Beyond land transport, Baleilevuka highlighted policy developments in the maritime sector, particularly in the areas overseen by the Maritime Safety Authority.

