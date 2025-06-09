Kava value chain under review

[file photo]

The Kava industry is under pressure to fix long-standing problems in production, trade and quality.

The National Kava Steering Committee has reconvened after a year to reset priorities and drive the sector forward.

Farmers, exporters, government officials, and trade partners met to address gaps across the yaqona value chain.

Committee Chair and Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana said kava holds major export potential but warned that success depends on improving every stage, from farms to markets.

The National Yaqona Farming Household Census revealed weak farm structures, shifting trade patterns, and the spread of Kava Dieback Disease in key regions.

Fiji’s Trade Commissioner to North America highlighted rising demand in the US but pointed to tighter regulations that exporters must be ready to meet.

Policy and governance were a central focus. A Kava Policy and Kava Bill are being developed to strengthen oversight and protect stakeholders.

The committee also reviewed key initiatives, including the Geographical Indication project, the Regional Kava Strategy, and Regional Kava Standards.

These are aimed at aligning Fiji’s product with international quality benchmarks.

