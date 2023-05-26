Ratu Katonivere acknowledges organizing committee

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has acknowledged the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for the contribution they have made towards the organization of the Ratu Sukuna celebration.

Ratu Wiliame was at the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School yesterday as part of his presidential school visits.

The RSMS also houses the Leadership Village, where other activities and events are held.

Also part of the delegation was the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, and the Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Isikeli Tuiwailevu.



The president is also expected to be the chief guest at the celebration on Monday.