Kamikamica’s permanent stay hearing confirmed

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica’s stay application will be heard in the Suva High Court from March 18 to 20.

Kamikamica was excused from the proceedings this morning due to illness.

High Court Judge Justice Siainiu Bull heard the counsels on the hearing dates for this matter.

Kamikamica’s lawyer, Wylie Clarke, noted that they have received confirmation from the Judicial Services Commission that they do not dispute the Acting Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Lavi Rokoika’s appointment.

Justice Bull has instructed Clarke to submit any supplementary affidavits by the end of business day today, and thereafter, the FICAC counsels have been given time until the 23rd of this month.

Clarke then has to respond and file any additional documents in response.

He also informed the court that he will file a subpoena some journalist to confirm what was said about Rokoika’s appointment by the Prime Minister.

The matter will be called again on the 5th of next month for mention.

Kamikamica is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of Perjury, contrary to Section 176(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between 1 December 2024 and 31 March 2025, in Suva, Kamikamica knowingly made a false statement under oath, claiming that he had no involvement in the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

In the alternative, he faces one count of Giving False Information to a Public Servant, contrary to Section 201(a) of the Crimes Act 2009, for allegedly providing the same false information to the Commissioner of Inquiry.

