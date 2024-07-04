Kamikamica seeks unity with Opposition

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government is open to welcoming Opposition Members of Parliament into coalition parties.

Following the recent deregistration of FijiFirst, its members have become independent and are free to decide whether to remain independent or join other political parties.

Kamikamica confirms that discussions are ongoing regarding this matter.

Article continues after advertisement

“Where there is an opportunity to work together, whether they remain independent or come to the coalition side, it works well for the country, and we have some big issues to solve.”

The Deputy Prime Minister stresses the importance of working collectively to achieve common goals and address existing issues.